E-mail indicates Landmark CEO had been warned about facility issues

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New information shared with 16 News Now reveals that the Landmark CEO possibly disregarded internal warnings about understaffing and security concerns before three patients died at the Mishawaka facility in early July.

A verified internal e-mail written indicated a former employee had met with a rep for CEO Matt Boyle, who allegedly said Boyle “feels the staffing levels are appropriate for census” and that in a previous round of site visits, of the nearly 50 patients and employees interviewed, all had reportedly expressed feeling safe.

“[Boyle’s representative] did not have any information on how staff and patients are selected for site visit interviews,” the e-mail stated.

Cheryl Hollingsworth, the former assistant nursing director at Landmark Mishawaka, said she felt the facility had opened too soon and lacked proper security.

“We didn’t have enough staff for sure,” commented Hollingsworth. “We did not have cameras. That’s another thing that should have been done before the facility opened.”

Hollingsworth revealed that patients would leave the rehab center without permission.

“The patients could sneak out at night, go through their windows and then come back the next morning. That is one way that the drugs, the drugs, you know, were brought into the facility,” she said.

16 News stopped by Landmark on Tuesday after receiving a tip that company CEO Matt Boyle was at the facility. A receptionist said he “is not doing interviews today.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.