Body found in Cass County believed to be woman who has been missing since May

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department says search and rescue personnel have found a body that is believed to be that of a woman who has been missing since late May.

Marilee Furlong, 73, went missing on Memorial Day (May 29) from her daughter’s home on Flatbush Road in Flowerfield Township (Three Rivers area). Emergency service crews and volunteers have been searching for Furlong, who has Alzhiemer’s and dementia, ever since.

According to police, search and rescue personnel with Christian Aid Ministries found a body Monday night around 7:30 p.m. in a wooded area off Miller Road in Cass County.

Confirmation is pending, but authorities believe the body is Furlong’s. Her family has been notified.

“While this is an unfortunate outcome for the family, hopefully locating their loved one can allow for some closure,” said St. joseph County Undersheriff Jason Bingaman in a press release sent to 16 News Now.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.