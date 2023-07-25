Advertise With Us

Berrien Co. Health Dept. hosting child immunization clinics, screenings

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Health Department is offering a weekly August health clinic for children to get required back-to-school immunizations and screenings.

The clinics are a way for working families to ensure their children have had the proper immunizations and screenings before school begins.

The clinics will be held on Aug. 9 and Aug. 30 in Benton Harbor, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at 2149 E. Napier Ave. Niles clinics will be offered on Aug. 2 and Aug. 23, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at 1205 N. Front St.

“It is critical kids receive the proper vaccinations and health screenings to keep themselves and their fellow classmates safe,” said Guy Miller, Berrien County health officer. “We are offering this resource to make it as easy as possible for families to stay safe and healthy this school year with no appointment required.”

In Michigan, vaccines required for school entry include:

  • Diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis
  • Polio
  • Measles, mumps and rubella
  • Hepatitis B
  • Varicella (Chickenpox)

Parents and caregivers are encouraged to connect with their primary care provider or the Health Department to discuss vaccinations for their kids.

To find a list of vaccinations available through the BCHD, click here.

For questions or appointment requests, call 269-926-7121.

