Amazon Hub Delivery available for small businesses in Warsaw, Winona Lake

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Are you a small business owner looking to make some extra money?

Amazon Hub Delivery is now offering partnerships with small business owners to increase annual revenue by helping deliver packages to Amazon customers. The program is available to any who own a small business in Wolcottville, Warsaw, and Winona Lake.

Amazon will drop off packages to your business, which you then get to deliver at your own convenience throughout the work day.

To learn more, click here.

