4 injured in two-car crash after traffic stop leads to pursuit in South Bend

Four people were injured in a two-car crash after a traffic stop led to a pursuit in South Bend...
Four people were injured in a two-car crash after a traffic stop led to a pursuit in South Bend on July 25, 2023.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Four people have been injured after a traffic stop led to a pursuit and subsequent crash in South Bend on Tuesday.

According to police, authorities initiated a traffic stop on Lincolnway that led to a short pursuit resulting in a two-car crash. Four people injured in the crash suffered minor injuries, police say.

A portion of Lincolnway has been closed down between Bendix Drive and N. Iowa Street as emergency crews clear the scene.

Police say this is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

