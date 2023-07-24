Advertise With Us

St. Joseph County eyes amendment for leaf pickup contract

(wsaw)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County homeowners could soon get some leaf pickup relief.

An amendment to the county’s contract with a private hauler would freeze the rates paid by homeowners for the next 10 years. In 2022, the leaf program rates ranged from $149 to $279.

The proposed contract amendment is set to go before the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting.

