Job Category: News

Requisition Number: SPORT008499

Apply now

Posting Details

Posted: July 21, 2023



Full-Time

Locations

Showing 1 location

South Bend, IN 46637, USA



Job Details

Description

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WNDU:

WNDU is the “This is Home” station in Michiana and we live that brand every day. Our station fosters a positive, team-oriented culture that we cherish. We are located on the beautiful campus of The University of Notre Dame. WNDU is in an ideal location, close to Chicago and Indianapolis and just 30 minutes from Lake Michigan. The South Bend area is a thriving destination for first-rate education, sports, arts, and entertainment. Joining the WNDU team is an opportunity to grow your career by working in a positive and energetic environment.

Job Summary/Description:

WNDU TV in South Bend, Indiana has an immediate opening for a Sports Director to join our great team in beautiful Michiana. We are looking for an experienced sports journalist to lead our sports coverage across all platforms. The Sports Director will work with the leadership team to set sports priorities for the station and help manage resources to tell those stories. WNDU 16 News Now is the broadcast station providing a weekly in depth one hour programming on Notre Dame football right here in the heart of South Bend. We are also looking for a sports leader to guide our coverage of High School, College, and Professional sports teams and athletes.

16 News Now is looking for someone who is committed to being a local sports expert. The right person will prioritize urgent sports updates on digital. The right person for this job goes beyond the “X’s” and “O’s” of games and builds sportscasts with moments and storytelling. If this is your dream job, please submit a link to a video resume reel as well as examples of social media posts that showcase journalism and personality.

This is a full-time, salary position, reporting to the News Director.

Duties and responsibilities include (but not limited to):

Lead 16 News Now sports team with coverage that speaks to the station’s brand and legacy.

Collaborate with leadership and the sports team to build out big sports story coverage.

Anchor unique sportscasts including a significant role in our Notre Dame Sports Center show, CTK.

Develop story ideas, write, shoot and edit sports stories for on-air broadcasting as well as digital posting.

Write in an exciting, captivating and authentic manner.

Use the latest editing and photography tools to tell great stories.

Develop original content through social listening and independent sources.

Deliver on-air live sports events in an engaging, exciting, and accurate manner as both a reporter and anchor.

Interview sports subjects and research for facts and credibility.

Develop sports sources for general assignments and special areas of interest.

Write and post daily on all digital platforms including social media.

Operate newsgathering vehicles to and from various locations.

Perform other tasks, including writing, shooting, editing and reporting/anchoring news stories as required by the leadership team.

Qualifications/Requirements:

BA/BS in journalism or a communications-related field preferred.

A strong natural on-camera presentation.

3+ years’ experience preferred.

Effective communication skills to be able to relay information to content team.

Experience in photojournalism, editing and content management systems including ENPS and Edius.

Understanding the tenets of professional journalism.

A portfolio with examples of sports anchoring, breaking sports reporting and heartfelt sports stories.

Ability to generate creative, engaging, content-driven live shots.

Strong social media skills, including an active sports presence on social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook.

Organizational skills and the ability to work under constant time pressure deadlines.

Ability to calmly handle live, breaking sports situations and changing events.

Travel: Local and Domestic as needed.

Work Environment Set: Work normally performed in/out of the office and studio.

Physical Demands Set: Light work: Including sitting, walking, lifting, bending, standing, etc.

If you feel you’re qualified and want to work with a great group of people go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on “apply now”, upload your resume, cover letter, and references.

(Current employees that are interested in this position can apply through the Gray-TV UltiPro employee portal)

WNDU-TV/Gray Television Group, Inc. is a drug-free company.

Additional Info:

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training. Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

Gray Television encourages all new employees to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus virus prior to the first workday.

Qualifications

Education

Preferred

Bachelors or better in Journalism or related field.

Licenses & Certifications

Preferred

Drivers License

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.