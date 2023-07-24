South Bend woman among 4 killed in Alaska helicopter crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (WNDU) - Authorities say one of the victims of a deadly helicopter crash last week in Alaska is from South Bend.

Tori Moore, 26, was one of four people killed when the helicopter crashed Thursday in a shallow lake on the remote North Slope.

Authorities say the 1996 Bell 206 helicopter crashed while transporting the Alaska Department of Natural Resources staff while they conducted fieldwork in the area. They were members of the Division of Geological and Geophysical Survey.

The other three victims, which were identified as two other scientists and the helicopter’s pilot, were all from Alaska.

Alaska search and rescue divers recovered the bodies of the victims on Sunday from the sunken wreckage of their aircraft, which was found near the small coastal town of Wainwright.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

