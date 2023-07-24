Advertise With Us

Several northern Indiana counties among top 10 in state for unemployment

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Unemployment has increased in three northern Indiana counties since last year.

St. Joseph, Elkhart, and LaPorte counties are all among the top 10 in Indiana with the highest unemployment rates.

Both Elkhart and St. Joseph counties had unemployment rates of 4.4% in June. Elkhart’s was up from 2.6% in June of last year. There are over 1900 more unemployed people in Elkhart County this June compared to last.

St. Joseph County’s rate was up 3.9% in June of 2022. LaPorte County’s June rate was 4.3%, up from 3.9% at the same time last year.

