Safety group emphasizes awareness, precaution after child accidentally ran over

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend father accidentally ran over his five-year-old son over the weekend.

It happened in a parking lot near a playground at Castle Point Apartments.

The boy’s injuries were fatal.

The scenario is all too familiar to a group called Kids and Car Safety that formed about 30 years ago to protect the lives of children involved in “non-traffic” accidents—those that take place in parking lots and driveways.

“We were successful in getting a law passed back in 2008, believe it or not, that requires rear visibility on all vehicles. The way that ended up coming out in the final rules is that all vehicles 2018 and newer are now required to come with a backup camera as standard equipment so that all children are safe no matter what vehicle mommy and daddy can afford to buy,” said Kids and Car Safety Director Amber Rollins.

With the backup camera component in place, the group is now focused on preventing children from accidents involving the front ends of vehicles.

Rollins says the bigger a vehicle is, the more dangerous it is to young children.

“Every vehicle has a blind zone that exists behind it, in front of it, and on the side where small children can’t be seen by the driver, even when they’re using their rearview and side view mirrors correctly. And this is extremely scary because the bigger the vehicle, the bigger the blind zone, and you know, big vehicles and SUVs and trucks have become trendy. And about 75% of all new vehicles sold in our country now are bigger trucks and SUVs.”

The group has a hard and fast rule that the feet of toddlers should never touch the ground in a parking lot. They should travel by stroller or shopping cart, or at the very least, hold the hand of an adult.

