S. West St., W. 8th St. intersection in Mishawaka closed for improvements

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - An intersection in Mishawaka will be closed for the next several weeks for construction work.

The intersection at S. West Street and W. 8th Street will be closed for utility and right-of-way improvements. The city says this will be Phase 2 of several subsequent phases of construction lasting through 2024.

Weather permitting, this closure is expected to remain in place until 6 p.m. on Aug. 18.

Barricades and signs will be in place throughout the duration of the closure.

