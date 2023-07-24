Notre Dame alumni, volunteers help build new homes near campus

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame alumni, friends, and family are working with Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County to build two new homes directly south of campus.

The Habitat build is part of the Alumni Association’s annual Family Volunteer Camp. The homes are being built in the Northeast Neighborhood on Turnock Street, where the university recently donated four lots to Habitat.

Notre Dame also donated $250,000 to the organization, which will be paid over the next five years at $50,000 per year, to help build new homes as part of an effort to preserve access to affordable housing in South Bend.

“I think when we have more affordable housing for folks to live in, it takes people out of a situation of poverty. It helps them build generational wealth,” said Jill La Fountain, director of community relations at Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County. “When they buy a home with Habitat for Humanity, it’s a long-term solution and they are able to build the equity in their home. And then years from now, they can leverage that equity for other things in their life, or maybe another home.”

One of the homes’ future owners also participated in today’s Habitat build. That type of “sweat equity” work is part of Habitat’s home ownership program — a way of investing in the home before even moving in.

Notre Dame’s Family Volunteer Camp runs through Friday, July 28.

