Multimedia Journalist/Weekend News Anchor

Posted: July 20, 2023



South Bend, IN 46637, USA



About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WNDU:

WNDU is the “This is Home” station in Michiana and we live that brand every day. Our station has a positive, team-oriented culture that we cherish. We are located on the beautiful campus of The University of Notre Dame. WNDU is in an ideal location, close to Chicago and Indianapolis and just 30 minutes from Lake Michigan. The South Bend area is a thriving destination for first-rate education, sports, arts, and entertainment. Joining the WNDU team is an opportunity to grow your career by working in a positive and energetic environment.

Job Description/Summary:

As a Multimedia Journalist (MMJ) at WNDU, you will be a versatile storyteller responsible for gathering, producing, and presenting news content across various platforms. As a Weekend Anchor at WNDU, you will play a vital role in delivering accurate, engaging, and compelling news content to our viewers during weekend broadcasts. Live Reporting, News Anchoring (weekends), and creating multimedia content by gathering and presenting accurate information.

Duties/Responsible for (but not limited to) the following:

Utilize various resources, including local community contacts, press releases, digital media, and wire services, to gather information for news stories.

Collaborate with news producers, reporters, and assignment editors to stay updated on breaking news and developing stories.

Conduct live on-location reports during breaking news, events, and community happenings, demonstrating strong reporting skills and the ability to think on your feet.

Maintain composure and deliver clear and concise live reports even in high-pressure situations.

Serve as the anchor for weekend newscasts, presenting news stories with clarity, professionalism, and poise.

Write, edit, and proofread news scripts for your anchor segments, ensuring accuracy and adherence to station standards.

Collaborate with producers and the news team to select relevant news stories, developing a strong understanding of current events and local news trends.

The ideal candidate should demonstrate a strong willingness to adapt and fulfill any required tasks. Building enduring connections with community members is essential. Additionally, being a cooperative team player and a positive influence in the newsroom is crucial. This role will involve travel to various local locations for story coverage.

Qualifications/Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications, or a related field.

Proven experience as a multimedia journalist, reporter, or equivalent role.

Excellent writing skills and the ability to craft clear and engaging news stories.

Proficiency in shooting and editing video using professional cameras and editing software.

Familiarity with digital content management systems and social media platforms.

Strong on-camera presence and presentation skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced news environment.

Understanding of media ethics and legal considerations in journalism.

*** A motor vehicle record check is required. ***

Bachelors or better in Journalism or related field.

Drivers License

