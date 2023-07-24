Multimedia Consultant

Job Category: Sales

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WNDU:

WNDU is the “This is Home” station in Michiana and we live that brand every day. Our station fosters a positive, team-oriented culture that we cherish. We are located on the beautiful campus of The University of Notre Dame. WNDU is in an ideal location, close to Chicago and Indianapolis and just 30 minutes from Lake Michigan. The South Bend area is a thriving destination for first-rate education, sports, arts, and entertainment. Joining the WNDU team is an opportunity to grow your career by working in a positive and energetic environment.

Job Summary/Description:

WNDU Multimedia, a Gray Television station, is looking for a high-energy, creative individual that enjoys working with business owners and advertising executives. If you have experience selling anything directly to decision-makers, we want to show you how you can increase your income working at a market leading media company. We offer a paid training salary, medical/dental, 401K and paid time off. Our commission and bonus structure will allow you to grow without limits.

Duties/Responsibilities include, but not limited to:

Identify and prospect potential clients, understanding their unique advertising needs, and tailoring multimedia solutions to meet their objectives.

Develop and execute strategic sales plans to achieve revenue targets and expand market share for our multimedia products and services.

Build and maintain strong relationships with clients, becoming a trusted advisor on multimedia advertising strategies and best practices.

Collaborate closely with our creative team to conceptualize and develop compelling multimedia ad campaigns that resonate with clients’ target audiences.

Present multimedia solutions and advertising proposals to clients in a professional manner, addressing their concerns and objections effectively.

Stay up-to-date with industry trends and market developments to identify new opportunities and maintain a competitive edge.

Utilize CRM (Matrix) tools and sales analytics to track and report on sales performance, pipeline, and forecasts accurately.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including marketing, production, and customer support, to ensure seamless execution and delivery of multimedia campaigns.

Attend industry events, conferences, and networking opportunities to expand the company’s presence and generate new business leads.

Qualifications/Requirements:

College degree or equivalent sales experience.

Highly motivated and self-driven with a passion for achieving and exceeding sales targets.

Strong understanding of multimedia advertising, including Television, Digital Media, OTT, Email Targeting, Social Media and other relevant channels.

Excellent communication and negotiation skills, with the ability to articulate complex multimedia concepts clearly and concisely.

Demonstrated ability to build and maintain long-term relationships with clients, understanding their business needs and fostering trust and confidence.

A creative mindset with the ability to think outside the box and propose innovative multimedia solutions for clients.

Proficiency in using CRM software and sales analytics tools to manage leads and track sales performance.

Prior work experience.

Sales experience working directly with business owners and decision-makers is preferred.

