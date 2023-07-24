Motorcyclist, passenger killed in U.S. 20 crash

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a crash that killed two people on a motorcycle this weekend.

On Saturday, just after 3 p.m., officials said FACT was called to respond to a collision involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle on U.S. 20, west of Quince Road.

The driver of the vehicle, a South Bend man, was travelling eastbound and crossed the center line in the path of the motorcycle, which was driven by Mark Pierce, 59, of South Bend.

Piece, along with his passenger, Jane Ryall, 54, also of South Bend, were both deceased at the scene.

The drive is cooperating with investigators and sustained minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.