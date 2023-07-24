Advertise With Us

Motorcyclist, passenger killed in U.S. 20 crash

A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
Investigators determined a vehicle crossed the center line and hit a motorcycle.(AP File Photo)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a crash that killed two people on a motorcycle this weekend.

On Saturday, just after 3 p.m., officials said FACT was called to respond to a collision involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle on U.S. 20, west of Quince Road.

The driver of the vehicle, a South Bend man, was travelling eastbound and crossed the center line in the path of the motorcycle, which was driven by Mark Pierce, 59, of South Bend.

Piece, along with his passenger, Jane Ryall, 54, also of South Bend, were both deceased at the scene.

The drive is cooperating with investigators and sustained minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team.

