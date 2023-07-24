Missing Wabash 3-year-old found safe

WABASH, Ind. (WNDU) - Authorities say that missing three-year-old Evelyn Paige Clark has been found safe!

The Indiana State Police Peru Post was investigating the disappearance of Evelyn on Monday afternoon.

Evelyn was missing from Wabash, Ind., and was last seen on July 24 at 12:10 p.m. At the time, she was believed to be in extreme danger and may have required medical assistance.

According to police, after a three-hour search that involved several K-9 units, a drone, and several ground units, Evelyn was found safely in a nearby cornfield. She was treated at the scene and released to her family.

