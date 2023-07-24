Advertise With Us

Missing Wabash 3-year-old found safe

A Silver Alert was declared for a missing child out of Wabash, Ind., on Monday, July 24.
A Silver Alert was declared for a missing child out of Wabash, Ind., on Monday, July 24.(Indiana State Police Peru Post)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WABASH, Ind. (WNDU) - Authorities say that missing three-year-old Evelyn Paige Clark has been found safe!

The Indiana State Police Peru Post was investigating the disappearance of Evelyn on Monday afternoon.

Evelyn was missing from Wabash, Ind., and was last seen on July 24 at 12:10 p.m. At the time, she was believed to be in extreme danger and may have required medical assistance.

According to police, after a three-hour search that involved several K-9 units, a drone, and several ground units, Evelyn was found safely in a nearby cornfield. She was treated at the scene and released to her family.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators determined a vehicle crossed the center line and hit a motorcycle.
Motorcyclist, passenger killed in U.S. 20 crash
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father at Castle Point Apartments
Tori Moore
Elkhart woman among 4 killed in Alaska helicopter crash
5-year-old killed in Castle Point Apartments accident identified
9-year-old girl hit by car in Elkhart County

Latest News

WNDU
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday
First Alert Forecast: Smoky Conditions Today, Storms Expected Tomorrow
First Alert Forecast: Smoky Conditions Today, Storms Expected Tomorrow
Michigan has become the 7th state in the nation to offer free lunch and breakfast to students.
Michigan to offer free breakfast, lunch to public school students
No QB battle this fall for Notre Dame football
Berrien Co. Health Dept. hosting child immunization clinics, screenings