Michigan man found guilty of murder in death of Leon ‘Red’ Johnson

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A Michigan man has been found guilty of murder after a Berrien County jury deliberated on Friday.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Immanuel Williams Jr. was found guilty of first-degree felony murder, home invasion, and felony firearms. A first-degree murder conviction holds a mandatory life sentence in prison without parole.

After the jury reached its verdict, Williams allegedly showed no reaction to the decision. However, as he was being led back to jail, Williams spat on a sergeant with the Michigan State Police.

Williams, 23, and two others, Damarion Evans, 19, and Charles Little Jr., 20, were seen breaking into the home of Leon “Red” Johnson in the 800 block of LaSalle Street the night with the intent to steal money or marijuana before his body was discovered on Jan. 21.

Evans and Little also were charged with first-degree murder but earlier pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and agreed to serve 20 years in prison in exchange for their testimony against Williams.

A Michigan State Police tactical team arrested Williams at an apartment complex in Kalamazoo, while Little turned himself in at the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety. Evans was later taken into custody on Thursday evening.

His sentencing is set for Oct. 9.

