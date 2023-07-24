Medical Moment: An alternative for statin intolerance

(WNDU) - According to the CDC, about two in every five Americans struggle with high cholesterol. If left untreated, it could lead to heart disease or stroke. Statins are usually the gold standard for treating high cholesterol, but about 15% of patients have statin intolerance.

Now, a team of researchers at the Cleveland Clinic is leading a trial looking into an alternative to statins.

“There are some people, probably about 10 to 15% of the population, that just don’t tolerate statins,” said Dr. Steven Nissen, a chief academic officer.

Cleveland Clinic Cardiologist Steven Nissen is evaluating a statin alternative in a trial called “Clear Outcomes.”

“Bempedoic acid does lower cholesterol, it’s a bit less effective, but it can be combined with another drug, known as ezetimibe, and the two together can lower the bad cholesterol,” Dr. Nissen explained.

At the end of the trial, researchers found there was a 13% reduction in cardiovascular death, heart attack, and stroke in the patients that received the statin alternative.

“Those people who can’t tolerate statins are good candidates to be treated with bempedoic acid,” Dr. Nissen finished.

There are a few risks associated with the alternative, including a one percent increase in the risk of gout and an increased risk of gallstones.

