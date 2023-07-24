Lane closures, restrictions in place on stretch of Portage Avenue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If Portage Avenue is an important part of your commute, here’s a traffic alert that you need to know about for this week.

The northbound lanes of Portage Avenue from Appaloosa Lane to Brick Road are currently closed for water and sewer connection work. Southbound traffic is also restricted to one lane in this area.

Northbound traffic will detour east on Cleveland Road, north on Lilac Road, and west on Brick Road to rejoin Portage Avenue (see map below).

The street is expected to reopen Friday, July 28, weather permitting.

