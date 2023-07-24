Kroc Center hosting International Soccer Camp for kids this week

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - World Cup soccer fever is alive and well in South Bend as young soccer stars gather for this week’s International Soccer Camp at the Kroc Center.

It’s the first time the camp is being held, with Monday marking the first day of camp. Coaches from countries around the world, including Scotland and Brazil, are on hand to teach kids the sport.

The goal is to bring an international soccer influence to South Bend and help kids learn the skills they need to succeed in the sport.

“We’re covering a lot of foundational skills this week and just kind of getting people excited about soccer,” says Eleanor Booth, coordinator for the International Soccer Camp. “We know South Bend has a rich history and a lot of great teams in the area, so we really want to be the building block to support those teams.”

The camp is being held in partnership with the South Bend Lions semi pro team. It runs through the end of the week.

