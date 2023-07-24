Missing 3-year-old girl found safe

WABASH, Ind. (WNDU) - Authorities say that missing three-year-old Evelyn Paige Clark has been found safe!

The Indiana State Police Peru Post was investigating the disappearance of Evelyn on Monday afternoon.

Evelyn is three feet tall, 32 lbs., and has blond hair with blue eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange tank top and yellow shorts with multiple colored stars.

Evelyn was missing from Wabash, Ind., and was last seen on July 24 at 12:10 p.m. At the time, she was believed to be in extreme danger and may have required medical assistance.

