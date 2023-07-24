Freeman expected to refine messaging to Irish in second season in charge

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In less than 48 hours, the Notre Dame football team will walk into their indoor practice facility for the start of fall camp.

The Irish get to start a week before everybody else because of their game in Ireland against Navy, which takes place on Aug. 26 before the real “Week 1″ of college football season.

Marcus Freeman enters his second season in charge and hopes his team can take that next step to maybe make it into the playoff conversation.

The South Bend Tribune’s Mike Berardino spoke with Freeman this summer regarding a conversation with NFL head coach Sean Payton about messaging to your team.

“Sean Payton, after all these years you’d think he’d kind of have it down, but he said sometimes he’ll change his message to the team 20 minutes before he addresses them,” Berardino said. “One of the things that he talked about with Marcus is that he was trying to formulate his message on the gambling policy in the NFL. That could be an issue at any stage for anyone. And rather than tell his current team what they can’t do, he just tells them very narrowly what they can do.

“I got a sense that Marcus Freeman — who is always so intentional and thoughtful about the way he addresses us, addresses the team, the way he coaches up the coaches — he’s going to continue to refine that in his second full season,” he added.

That was part of the latest edition of the Pod of Gold podcast with the South Bend Tribune. It’ll be available soon.

