First Alert Weather: Heat, Humidity Building Through the Week

MONDAY: Generally sunny despite a few clouds around. High 87F and becoming humid late in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible, but most stay dry. Rain chances 20%. Low 63F. Wind WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to start the day with afternoon clouds building throughout the afternoon. High near 90F. Heat index 91F. Low 69F. Wind S at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. A few T-storms are possible throughout the day. High 89F. Heat index 96F. Low 71F. Rain chances 20%. Wind SSW at 10 to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to start the day with afternoon clouds building throughout the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible, but most stay dry. High near 94F. Heat index near 100F. Rain chances 20%.Low 74F. Wind SSW at 10 to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A few thunderstorms are likely for the second half of the day. High near 94F. Heat index near 100F. Low 70F. Rain chances 30%. Wind WSW at 10 to 25 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our heat wave will begin to exit Michiana next weekend as showers and T-storms will break the tropical feel across the area. High temperatures will climb back down into the lower 80s to finish of July and welcome in August.

