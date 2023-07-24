Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather: Heat, Humidity Building Through the Week

Small chance of showers this week
First Alert Weather: Heat, Humidity Building Through the Week
By Martin Lowrimore
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: Generally sunny despite a few clouds around. High 87F and becoming humid late in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible, but most stay dry. Rain chances 20%. Low 63F. Wind WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to start the day with afternoon clouds building throughout the afternoon. High near 90F. Heat index 91F. Low 69F. Wind S at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. A few T-storms are possible throughout the day. High 89F. Heat index 96F. Low 71F. Rain chances 20%. Wind SSW at 10 to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to start the day with afternoon clouds building throughout the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible, but most stay dry. High near 94F. Heat index near 100F. Rain chances 20%.Low 74F. Wind SSW at 10 to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A few thunderstorms are likely for the second half of the day. High near 94F. Heat index near 100F. Low 70F. Rain chances 30%. Wind WSW at 10 to 25 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our heat wave will begin to exit Michiana next weekend as showers and T-storms will break the tropical feel across the area. High temperatures will climb back down into the lower 80s to finish of July and welcome in August.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father at Castle Point Apartments
Donnie Baker
Comedian Ron Sexton, known for Donnie Baker role on ‘The Bob & Tom Show,’ dies
Inmate death at LaPorte County Jail under investigation
Investigators determined a vehicle crossed the center line and hit a motorcycle.
Motorcyclist, passenger killed in U.S. 20 crash
Alauraeve Allen
GRAPHIC: Elkhart mother arrested on suspicion of murdering her baby

Latest News

First Alert Weather: Heat, Humidity Building Through the Week
First Alert Weather: Heat, Humidity Building Through the Week
2 dead in motorcycle vs. car crash
Police ID boy hit, killed at Castle Point Apts.
Plymouth FC Soccer Clinic