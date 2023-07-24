Elkhart woman among 4 killed in Alaska helicopter crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (WNDU) - Authorities say one of the victims of a deadly helicopter crash last week in Alaska is from Elkhart.

Tori Moore, 26, was one of four people killed when the helicopter crashed Thursday in a shallow lake on the remote North Slope.

Authorities say the 1996 Bell 206 helicopter crashed while transporting the Alaska Department of Natural Resources staff while they conducted fieldwork in the area. They were members of the Division of Geological and Geophysical Survey.

“They said she had earned their utmost respect right away with how knowledgeable she was and what a go-getter she was,” said Kim Bickel, of Elkhart, Moore’s aunt.

Bickel said Moore was a talented athlete and valedictorian at Concord High School who went on to earn her Bachelor’s Degree from Indiana University. While accomplishing so much, Moore maintained a selfless attitude.

“She’d go and help her friends, or she’d just take her sister out to lunch or they’d sit on and watch a Chicago Bears game with her mom - both her moms. I don’t really know what more to say except she was living her dream,” Bickel stated.

Concord High School Principal Dr. Seth Molnar released a statement on Monday:

The other three crash victims, which were identified as two other scientists and the helicopter’s pilot, were all from Alaska.

Alaska search and rescue divers recovered the bodies of the victims on Sunday from the sunken wreckage of their aircraft, which was found near the small coastal town of Wainwright.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Funeral arrangements for Moore are still pending.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story stated that Tori Moore was from South Bend. After 16 News Now spoke with the family on Monday, we learned she is an Elkhart native.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

