Elkhart man arrested after leading police on chase from Kroger

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A 57-year-old Elkhart man was arrested after police say he fled from them during an investigation about a potential theft at a grocery store Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called just before 1:35 p.m. to the Kroger at 901 Johnson Street, where one officer spoke with the alleged suspect inside the store. Police say the suspect provided his name but then ran out of the store.

Another officer chased after the suspect in the parking lot as he was running towards a Jeep Grand Cherokee. The officer ordered him to stay away from the Jeep, but the suspect reportedly ignored the command. The officer then deployed his Taser to no avail, and the suspect accelerated out of the parking lot and headed south on Johnson Street.

Several officers pursued the Jeep as it turned down multiple streets in Elkhart. The Jeep eventually slowed down and came to a complete stop approximately 10 minutes later near the intersection of E. Hively Avenue and Stark Avenue. During the pursuit, police say the suspect disregarded multiple stop signs.

After the Jeep stopped, police say the suspect, identified as Nelson Bonds, refused to exit and resisted officers’ efforts to remove him from it. Bonds eventually had to be physically pulled from the Jeep to be detained. Police say two officers suffered minor injuries during this incident.

After Bonds was taken to the hospital for medical clearance, he was arrested and booked into the Elkhart County Jail for resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, driving while suspended-prior, and reckless driving. He was also arrested and booked into jail on five outstanding and unrelated warrants.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re asked to call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP. You can also submit a tip anonymously to Michiana Crime Stoppers online.

