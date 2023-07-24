Elkhart man arrested after leading police on chase from Kroger

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A 57-year-old Elkhart man was arrested after police say he fled from them during an investigation about a potential theft at a grocery store Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called just before 1:35 p.m. to the Kroger at 901 Johnson Street, where one officer spoke with the alleged suspect inside the store. Police say the suspect provided his name but then ran out of the store.

Another officer chased after the suspect in the parking lot as he was running towards a Jeep Grand Cherokee. The officer ordered him to stay away from the Jeep, but the suspect reportedly ignored the command. The officer then deployed his Taser to no avail, and the suspect accelerated out of the parking lot and headed south on Johnson Street.

Several officers pursued the Jeep as it turned down multiple streets in Elkhart. The Jeep eventually slowed down and came to a complete stop approximately 10 minutes later near the intersection of E. Hively Avenue and Stark Avenue. During the pursuit, police say the suspect disregarded multiple stop signs.

After the Jeep stopped, police say the suspect, identified as Nelson Bonds, refused to exit and resisted officers’ efforts to remove him from it. Bonds eventually had to be physically pulled from the Jeep to be detained. Police say two officers suffered minor injuries during this incident.

After Bonds was taken to the hospital for medical clearance, he was arrested and booked into the Elkhart County Jail for resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, driving while suspended-prior, and reckless driving. He was also arrested and booked into jail on five outstanding and unrelated warrants.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re asked to call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP. You can also submit a tip anonymously to Michiana Crime Stoppers online.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Michigan man found guilty of murder in death of Leon ‘Red’ Johnson

Michigan man found guilty of murder in death of Leon ‘Red’ Johnson

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Immanuel Williams Jr. was found guilty of first-degree felony murder, home invasion, and felony firearms on Friday.

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 31 minutes ago

News

$10,000 raised during 16 Pack-A-Backpack drive

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
We want to thank you, Michiana, for your generosity during our 16 Pack-A-Backpack drive!

News

$10,000 raised during 16 Pack-A-Backpack drive

Updated: 44 minutes ago

Latest News

News

St. Joseph County eyes amendment for leaf pickup contract

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
St. Joseph County homeowners could soon get some leaf pickup relief.

News

A Silver Alert was declared for a missing child out of Wabash, Ind., on Monday, July 24.

Missing 3-year-old girl found safe

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
A statewide search for three-year-old Evelyn Paige Clark has ended with the child being found safe.

Crime

Mitchell Taebel

Alleged Taylor Swift stalker from LaPorte Co. ordered to undergo mental health treatment

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Mitchell Taebel, 36, of Long Beach has been ordered to undergo mental health treatment before further prosecution of the case.

News

9-year-old girl hit by car in Elkhart County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The girl was flown by helicopter to the hospital for various injuries.

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Tucker

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Tucker is very joyful, playful, and has lots of energy!

News

2nd Chance Pet: Tucker

2nd Chance Pet: Tucker

Updated: 4 hours ago