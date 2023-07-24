Advertise With Us

Deputies rescue deer trapped in sewer tank

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
By Cameron Aaron and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT/Gray News) - Deputies safely rescued a deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank in Virginia, WYMT reports.

Officials with the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook, saying they responded to a call about an animal in distress Saturday.

Deputies found a deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank at a location on Rakes Ridge Road.

Deputies rescued a deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank.
Deputies rescued a deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank.(Dickenson County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said they worked with neighbors to rescue the deer.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father at Castle Point Apartments
Donnie Baker
Comedian Ron Sexton, known for Donnie Baker role on ‘The Bob & Tom Show,’ dies
Inmate death at LaPorte County Jail under investigation
Investigators determined a vehicle crossed the center line and hit a motorcycle.
Motorcyclist, passenger killed in U.S. 20 crash
Alauraeve Allen
GRAPHIC: Elkhart mother arrested on suspicion of murdering her baby

Latest News

The driver crashed 120 feet down an embankment, rolling her car and hitting several large...
Woman crashes car, sleeps under tree until deputies arrive to help
First Alert Weather: Heat, Humidity Building Through the Week
First Alert Weather: Heat, Humidity Building Through the Week
First Alert Weather: Heat, Humidity Building Through the Week
First Alert Weather: Heat, Humidity Building Through the Week
Autumn Vallian, 21, was killed when her mother says shots were fired at a friend's birthday...
Pregnant woman killed in shooting at friend’s birthday party, family says