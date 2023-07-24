Cast your votes for SBPD’s patch coloring contest

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help to pick a winning artist in its patch coloring contest!

Kids were invited earlier this month to get creative with crayons, colored pencils, or markers to design and color their own version of the SBPD patch.

The department has uploaded all the submissions to its Facebook page, where you can look through and “like” or “love” the ones that are your favorites.

The winning patch will be displayed at the National Night Out event at the South Bend Police Department on Aug. 1. It will also be the department’s featured profile picture on social media for a week. Meanwhile, the artist and their family will get a personal tour of the station.

Voting ends at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 28. To visit SBPD’s Facebook page, click here.

