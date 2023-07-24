Advertise With Us

Car flips on top of car in 3-vehicle crash

A three-vehicle crash in Portland, Oregon, ended with one car on top of another Sunday, but with no one injured, police say.
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A three-vehicle crash in Oregon ended with one car on top of another Sunday, but with no one injured, police said.

The crash happened Sunday morning in Portland at Northeast Lombard Street and Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Crews needed to extricate a driver from one car.

Police did not say what caused the crash.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father at Castle Point Apartments
Investigators determined a vehicle crossed the center line and hit a motorcycle.
Motorcyclist, passenger killed in U.S. 20 crash
Donnie Baker
Comedian Ron Sexton, known for Donnie Baker role on ‘The Bob & Tom Show,’ dies
Inmate death at LaPorte County Jail under investigation
5-year-old killed in Castle Point Apartments accident identified

Latest News

When officers cut open the cheese, they found seven bundles of cocaine.
Border patrol officers find cocaine hidden inside wheels of cheese
From left, Erika Anderson, 15, is missing from Brookston, Texas. She's believed to be with...
Amber Alert issued for Texas teen
The change reverses a practice by revenue officers whose duties include visiting homes and...
IRS is ending unannounced visits to taxpayers to protect worker safety and combat scammers
9-year-old girl hit by car in Elkhart County