America’s Youth on Parade returns to Notre Dame campus

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The National Baton Twirling Championships kicked off on the University of Notre Dame campus on Monday.

America’s Youth on Parade is expected to bring thousands of participants to South Bend, with competitions happening at the Joyce Center through Thursday.

Not only is this an exciting time for participants but local restaurants and hotels are also expected to benefit. Visit South Bend Mishawaka says there was an estimated $1.3 million economic impact when the championships were in town just last year.

“It’s always great to have the visitors associated with AYOP back in South Bend for another year,” said Nick Kleva, VSBM director of sports development. “We know the competitors look forward to their time in our community, and we are thrilled to host.”

For a complete schedule, click here.

