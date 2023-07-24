Advertise With Us

American Idol winner Kris Allen to perform at annual Kroc Center gala

American Idol winner Kris Allen to perform at annual Kroc Center gala on Thursday, August 24.
American Idol winner Kris Allen to perform at annual Kroc Center gala on Thursday, August 24.(Salvation Army Kroc Center website)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some serious star power is stopping by South Bend toward the end of summer!

The Salvation Army Kroc Center has announced that American Idol winner Kris Allen will be performing at its annual fundraising gala, “An Evening at the Kroc.”

The event will take place in the chapel of the Kroc Center on Thursday, August 24, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Attendees can indulge in a catered meal, live and silent auctions, and watch Allen and his trio.

“We count on the support of the community in order to serve the community,” said Paul Szrom, the Kroc Center development director. “This event is a fun and fantastic way to give back and to help families in St. Joseph County during the times they need it the most.”

All proceeds from the event go towards assisting families and individuals in need.

To learn more about the event, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father at Castle Point Apartments
Investigators determined a vehicle crossed the center line and hit a motorcycle.
Motorcyclist, passenger killed in U.S. 20 crash
Donnie Baker
Comedian Ron Sexton, known for Donnie Baker role on ‘The Bob & Tom Show,’ dies
Inmate death at LaPorte County Jail under investigation
5-year-old killed in Castle Point Apartments accident identified

Latest News

16 News Now greets viewers on Day 2 of Elkhart County 4-H Fair
16 News Now visits the Elkhart County 4-H Fair
Learning from the Past: The History of the Elkhart County 4-H Fair
Natalie Beer was named the fair queen in 1976, but she remembers it like it was yesterday.
Former Elkhart County 4-H Fair Queen takes walk down memory lane