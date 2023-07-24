American Idol winner Kris Allen to perform at annual Kroc Center gala

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some serious star power is stopping by South Bend toward the end of summer!

The Salvation Army Kroc Center has announced that American Idol winner Kris Allen will be performing at its annual fundraising gala, “An Evening at the Kroc.”

The event will take place in the chapel of the Kroc Center on Thursday, August 24, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Attendees can indulge in a catered meal, live and silent auctions, and watch Allen and his trio.

“We count on the support of the community in order to serve the community,” said Paul Szrom, the Kroc Center development director. “This event is a fun and fantastic way to give back and to help families in St. Joseph County during the times they need it the most.”

All proceeds from the event go towards assisting families and individuals in need.

