Alleged Taylor Swift stalker from LaPorte Co. ordered to undergo mental health treatment

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A LaPorte County man accused of stalking and threatening Taylor Swift has been ordered to undergo mental health treatment before further prosecution of the case.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, Mitchell Taebel, 36, of Long Beach has been placed into the care of the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction until his condition improves enough to be deemed competent to take part in his defense.

LaPorte County Prosecutor Sean Fagan told the Tribune the prosecutor’s office and the defense both agreed Taebel is not competent to participate in his own trial. Fagan says he came to that conclusion based on findings from multiple court-appointed mental health professionals after they independently evaluated Taebel.

Fagan told the Tribune the goal of the treatment is to help Taebel understand his alleged criminal actions at the time and be capable of helping his attorney mount a defense so the formal process of determining guilt or innocence can resume.

Taebel was charged back in June felony charges of stalking and intimidation, along with misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy and harassment. He was booked into the LaPorte County Jail on June 2 — the same day Swift kicked off three straight nights of concerts at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Court documents say symptoms of Taebel’s alleged obsession with Swift beginning March 25 included a 10-hour marriage proposal video he posted on YouTube. The YouTube page has several videos about Swift suggesting they should be married.

Taebel sent a voice message to Swift through her official Instagram account on May 25 stating “he would happily wear a bomb if he cannot be with his soulmate.”

Taebel is also accused of sending a message to Swift’s father the next day in which he claimed to be her soulmate. He then allegedly sent Swift herself a photo of someone firing a handgun at a firing range. Prosecutors say that photo included a message threatening to harm Swift and all her dancers.

According to police, Taebel traveled to some luxury condominiums in Nashville where Swift has a home on May 5. He allegedly claimed to be a “popular TV host” and asked security to let her know he was in the lobby.

Tabel fled before officers arrived but was spotted at Swift’s concert in Nashville later that night. He was reportedly recognized from a list of known security threats and removed from the stadium.

Upon returning home to Indiana, Taebel allegedly posted a message wishing death for people who think it’s illegal to go to where somebody lives to see if they want to meet.

Court documents say Taebel sent another message to Swift, in which he said “Y’all get ready you thugs because we’re going to cancel this damn tour and still destroy you.” Attached to that message was a picture of a man holding an AR-15 rifle.

Prosecutors further allege in court documents that there was another message to Swift from Taebel weeks later expressing a desire to meet and for them to be together and then “shoot ourselves if we had to.”

Swift’s management team reportedly obtained a temporary restraining order against Taebel, which was served to him on May 13. He allegedly violated the order by posting more messages about Swift and tagging her on social media.

Fagan told the Tribune the case is on hold indefinitely because of the unknowns involved in how long it will take Taebel to respond to treatment.

A hearing that was originally set for Taebel on Thursday, July 27, has been canceled.

Taylor Swift performed her Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium on July 8, 2023. (Tony Kidd)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.