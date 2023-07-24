9-year-old girl hit by car in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 9-year-old girl was hit by a car Sunday night.

Deputies were called just after 8:25 p.m. to State Road 4 just east of County Road 35. They say a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt, driven by a 56-year-old Sturgis man, was traveling east on State Road 4 when the girl entered the road.

The driver of the cobalt tried to swerve out of the way of the girl but ended up hitting her with the passenger side of his vehicle.

The girl was flown by helicopter to the hospital for various injuries. Currently, there is no word on her condition.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.