2nd Chance Pet: Tucker

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Tucker!

Tucker is 6 months old. He is a Chihuahua/Rat Terrier mix. He is very joyful, playful, and has lots of energy!

Baell says Tucker has a lot of maturing to do, including some potty training, but he’s learning fast! She also says he gets along with the cats and dogs at his current foster home.

To find out if Tucker is a good fit for your home, watch the video above!

If you would like to adopt Tucker or any other pet, call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122 or stop by the shelter at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, visit petrefuge.com.

