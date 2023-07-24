2nd Chance Pet: Tucker

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Tucker!

Tucker is 6 months old. He is a Chihuahua/Rat Terrier mix. He is very joyful, playful, and has lots of energy!

Baell says Tucker has a lot of maturing to do, including some potty training, but he’s learning fast! She also says he gets along with the cats and dogs at his current foster home.

To find out if Tucker is a good fit for your home, watch the video above!

If you would like to adopt Tucker or any other pet, call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122 or stop by the shelter at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, visit petrefuge.com.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Lucky

Updated: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Shelby Murphy from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Lucky!

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Leo

Updated: Jul. 15, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If you are interested in adopting Leo or any other animal from Heartland Small Animal Rescue, you can call them at 574-400-5633.

Pets

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling...

Pet Vet: Cat Scratch Disease

Updated: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to tell us about cat scratch disease, and what it actually means for your pets and you.

Pets

2nd Chance Pets: Tony & Obie

Updated: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Tony and Obie!

Latest News

Pets

Pet Vet; Kennel Cough

Pet Vet: Kennel Cough

Updated: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to help “clear the air” about this common condition.

Pets

2nd Chance: Ryker

2nd Chance Pet: Ryker

Updated: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If you want to adopt Ryker or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122 or you can just stop by the shelter at 4636 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

Pets

How to keep your pets safe, calm during Fourth of July fireworks

Updated: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT
|
By Lauren Moss and 16 News Now
Most dogs and cats get frazzled by fireworks, so it’s important to keep them calm and safe.

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Ophelia

Updated: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Ophelia!

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Jordy

Updated: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
To adopt Jordy or any other pet, you can call the South Bend Animal Resource Center at 574-233-0311.

Pets

Pet Vet: Fireworks anxiety for pets

Updated: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS.