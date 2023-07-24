$10,000 raised during 16 Pack-A-Backpack drive

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We want to thank you, Michiana, for your generosity during our 16 Pack-A-Backpack drive!

Last week, we raised about $10,000. We’ll combine that with the donations from this year’s Shred-A-Thon.

That will allow us to provide about 3,500 backpacks to Michiana kids to help get them ready for the new school year.

If you want to donate, you can still do so by clicking here.

