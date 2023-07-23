Unity Gardens hosts 5th annual Westside BBQ & Craft Festival

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was a great day in Michiana to enjoy the nice weather or to grill out, and many did both at the 5th annual Westside BBQ & Craft Festival.

Hosted by Unity Gardens and the American Culinary Federation, the fest’s goal is to promote delicious food, good health, and a strong community.

“We have a lot of fundraisers for Unity Gardens, but this fundraiser is something special,” said Sara Stewart, Executive Director & Founder of Unity Gardens. “It’s with the local chapter of the American Culinary Federation, so we’re connecting our community with good food, ground-to-mouth. We can grow it, there’s magic that they do in between, and then I can eat it. But that in between is all the great chefs, whether it’s Ivy Tech, or the culinary federation, or all these great restaurants you see represented here, so we’re really excited about them.”

More than 50 vendors were at the festival, from food and snacks to arts and community resources.

And hundreds of people came out to shop, eat, listen to music, and stroll through the gardens.

“The Unity Gardens fundraisers are wonderful, but there’s nothing better than getting out here in the garden. So, people can enjoy craft vendors, local small businesses, artisans, and informational booths, and then all the people get to do tours through the gardens, holding a chicken and feeding the goats. What isn’t to love?”

Sponsors for the fest include Success Academy, 1st Source Bank, No. 6 Scratch Kitchen, IBEW 153, and the Garatoni-Smith Family Foundation.

If you missed the event, don’t worry; you can stop by Unity Gardens any day of the week.

Unity Gardens Lasalle Square (primary location) is located at 3701 Prast Blvd. in South Bend.

