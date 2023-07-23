Pro fútbol player helps Michiana kids hone their skills

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Running towards your goal as the Plymouth United Football Club holds its first-ever soccer clinic.

Taking place on the athletic fields behind Plymouth High School, over 80 kids came out to the clinic to hone their skills.

Local soccer clubs, soccer coaches, and former professional soccer player Patricio “Pato” Araujo were in Plymouth to teach the kids how to kick up their game.

Coaches held drills, had some teaching moments, and capped off the clinic with a scrimmage to show off what the kids had learned.

“We’d love to do it in the fall, we’d love to get a winter session going indoors, and just continue to use this opportunity to build up Plymouth United Soccer, but also Plymouth youth soccer in general and branch that out to all of Marshall County and just continue building up soccer,” said Lindsey Stiles, Plymouth High School’s girls assistant soccer coach. “As all these big cities around us are building up, we want to get little Plymouth and small Marshall County to be building up our soccer programs too.”

Pato Araujo was the first Mexican football player to lift a FIFA U17 World Cup as a Captain for the Mexico U17 National team at the 2005 U17 World Cup in Peru.

He also played at the international level against teams like Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich, against players like Messi, Christiano Ronaldo, and Robert Lewandowski.

Tryouts for Plymouth FC happened in June, but if you or your kids want to get involved, they will hold more tryouts in January.

Head to the Plymouth United FC Facebook page for more information on tryouts and future events.

