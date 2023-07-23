Advertise With Us

International juggling festival caps off week in Michiana with ‘Cascade of Stars’

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The International Jugglers’ Association (IJA) wrapped up its weeklong festival in Michiana with the “Cascade of Stars” final extravaganza.

The show took place at the Morris Performing Arts Center in downtown South Bend.

The event opened with an award ceremony highlighting individuals’ performance, dedication and hard work in the juggling community. The host, “Paris the Hip Hop Juggler,” got the crowd on it’s feet with his music-based act, and there were plenty of more fun acts that followed throughout the night.

The event included some of the best jugglers from around the world, showcasing their skills for the Michiana area.

“It is our biggest show of the week,” said Exuro Piechocki of the IJA. “We have performers here from around the globe that are going to be here on the stage doing what they do best. They are professional jugglers, this is their living, and they are here to entertain us.”

This was the 76th annual IJA festival, with next year’s fest set to be held in Green Bay, Wisc.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donnie Baker
Comedian Ron Sexton, known for Donnie Baker role on ‘The Bob & Tom Show,’ dies
Alauraeve Allen
GRAPHIC: Elkhart mother arrested on suspicion of murdering her baby
New jam, preserve store ‘Sticky Spoons Jam’ opens in Niles.
New jam, preserve store ‘Sticky Spoons Jam’ opens in Niles
16 News Now visits the Elkhart County 4-H Fair
LIVESTREAM: Ospreys form nest atop WNDU studio tower

Latest News

76th annual IJA festival wraps up with 'Cascade of Stars'
Grand Design RV held its “Christmas in July” event on Saturday to help Elkhart Area Marines...
Grand Design RV holds event to collect donations for Toys for Tots
Grand Design RV Toys for Tots Drive
Elkhart Fair in full swing