Inmate death at LaPorte County Jail under investigation

Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after an inmate at the LaPorte County Jail died overnight.

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says the inmate was having an unknown medical episode just before midnight on Saturday.

The inmate, who was conscious at the time, was taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Autopsy and toxicology test results are pending as the investigation continues.

