Grand Design RV holds event to collect donations for Toys for Tots

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Grand Design RV is ushering in the giving and holiday spirit, even while temperatures are poised to hit 90 degrees next week!

On Saturday, the company held its “Christmas in July” event, an initiative aimed to help the Elkhart Area Marines stuff a 45-foot Momentum hauler full of toys ahead of the winter Toys for Tots drive.

“We know that as Christmas approaches, sometimes money can be a little tight, so why not try to start that donation giving prior to the actual Christmas time so Christmas in July became an event,” said Emily Staley, Director of Community Engagement at Grand Design RV.

WNDU will keep the public updated about future opportunities to donate for Toys for Tots!

