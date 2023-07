Four stabbed in Maryland, suspect dead on scene

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - POLICE SAY A MAN ARMED WITH A 12-INCH BUTCHER KNIFE RANDOMLY STABBED FOUR PEOPLE IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MARYLAND YESTERDAY MORNING.

WHEN POLICE ARRIVED THE MAN SUPPOSEDLY THEN CONFRONTED AN OFFICER WHO SHOT THE SUSPECT, FIRING MULTIPLE ROUNDS.

OFFICERS TRIED TO GIVE THE SUSPECT FIRST AID, BUT HE DIED AT THE SCENE.

POLICE SAY THE STABBINGS WERE UNPROVOKED.

ONE WOMAN HAD LIFE THREATENING INJURIES, BUT ALL VICTIMS ARE EXPECTED TO SURVIVE.

