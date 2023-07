DOJ COUNSEL CONTACTS GEORGIA GOVERNOR

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SPECIAL COUNSEL JACK SMITH’S TEAM HAS CONTACTED GEORGIA GOVERNOR BRIAN KEMP AS PART OF THE INVESTIGATION OF FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP’S ATTEMPTS TO OVERTURN THE 2020 ELECTION.

TRUMP HAD PRESSURED KEMP TO OVERTURN THE ELECTION RESULTS IN GEORGIA AFTER HE HAD NARROWLY LOST THE STATE TO PRESIDENT BIDEN.

TRUMP THEN BACKED A CHALLENGER IN THE REPUBLICAN GUBERNATORIAL PRIMARY LAST YEAR AFTER KEMP HAD REFUSED.

THE FORMER PRESIDENT ANNOUNCED EARLIER THIS WEEK THAT HE HAD RECEIVED A LETTER FROM SMITH SAYING THAT HE IS A TARGET OF THE CRIMINAL PROBE.

MULTIPLE OUTLETS HAVE REPORTED THAT THE LETTER SKETCHED OUT SOME POTENTIAL CHARGES HE COULD FACE, INCLUDING DEPRIVATION OF RIGHTS AND CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT AN OFFENSE OR DEFRAUD THE UNITED STATES.

