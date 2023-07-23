76th annual IJA festival caps off the week with ‘Cascade of Stars’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Earlier this evening the International Juggler’ Association wrapped up their week-long festival with a final extravaganza the ‘Cascade of Stars’.

The show took place at the Morris Performing Arts center in downtown South Bend.

The event opened with an award ceremony highlighting individuals performance, dedication and hard work in the juggling community. The host, ‘Paris the Hip Hop Juggler’, got the crowd on it’s feet with his music based act.

And there were plenty of more fun acts that followed throughout the night.

The event included some of the best jugglers from around the world, showcasing their skills for the Michiana area.

“It is our biggest show of the week,” said Exuro Piechocki, of the IJA. “We have performers here from around the globe that are gonna be here on the stage doing what they do best. They are professional jugglers this is their living, and they are here to entertain us.”

This was the 76th annual IJA festival with next year’s fest is going to be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

