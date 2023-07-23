Advertise With Us

76th annual IJA festival caps off the week with ‘Cascade of Stars’

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Earlier this evening the International Juggler’ Association wrapped up their week-long festival with a final extravaganza the ‘Cascade of Stars’.

The show took place at the Morris Performing Arts center in downtown South Bend.

The event opened with an award ceremony highlighting individuals performance, dedication and hard work in the juggling community. The host, ‘Paris the Hip Hop Juggler’, got the crowd on it’s feet with his music based act.

And there were plenty of more fun acts that followed throughout the night.

The event included some of the best jugglers from around the world, showcasing their skills for the Michiana area.

“It is our biggest show of the week,” said Exuro Piechocki, of the IJA. “We have performers here from around the globe that are gonna be here on the stage doing what they do best. They are professional jugglers this is their living, and they are here to entertain us.”

This was the 76th annual IJA festival with next year’s fest is going to be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alauraeve Allen
GRAPHIC: Elkhart mother arrested on suspicion of murdering her baby
Joshua Ringle mugshot from June 2021
Suspect identified in high-speed chase, officer-involved shooting
Amazon issues statement as warehouse remains stagnant in Elkhart County on July 20, 2023.
Amazon issues statement as warehouse remains stagnant in Elkhart County
Elkhart County 4-H Fair kicks off on Friday.
Elkhart County 4-H Fair kicks off on Friday
Donnie Baker
Comedian Ron Sexton, known for Donnie Baker role on ‘The Bob & Tom Show,’ dies

Latest News

76th annual IJA festival wraps up with 'Cascade of Stars'
Grand Design RV held its “Christmas in July” event on Saturday to help Elkhart Area Marines...
Grand Design RV holds event to collect donations for Toys for Tots
Grand Design RV Toys for Tots Drive
Elkhart Fair in full swing