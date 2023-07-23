5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father at Castle Point Apartments

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 5-year-old boy is dead after being run over at Castle Point Apartments late Saturday night.

Police were called around 10:30 p.m. to the 100 block Royal Arms Drive on reports of a child not breathing.

Police say the scene was chaotic, and they were initially told that the child suffered a severe injury from being shot in the head. However, they say those reports, along with a video circulating on social media, from Castle Point residents and other witnesses on scene were incorrect.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the child’s father had accidentally run him over in the parking lot of the Castle Point playground.

The boy was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The incident is under investigation by the St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT).

