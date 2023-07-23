3 passengers, pilot of North Slope helicopter crash identified

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The bodies of four occupants of a helicopter that crashed Thursday on the North Slope were recovered early Sunday morning, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch.

Troopers report the crash victims are Fairbanks resident Ronald Daanen, 51; Fairbanks resident Justin Germann, 27; South Bend, Indiana resident Tori Moore, 26; and pilot and North Pole resident Bernard “Tony” Higdon, 48.

“Any fatal plane crash or helicopter crash in Alaska is especially tragic,” Austin McDaniel, communications director for the Alaska State Troopers, said. “Today, you know, our hearts and prayers of the State Troopers and the Department of Public Safety go out to our colleagues of the Department of Natural Resource, as well as all four of these folks’ family, friends and loved ones.”

Volunteers from the Alaska Dive, Search, Rescue and Recovery team searched for the crash victims overnight Saturday into Sunday. With assistance from the North Slope Borough Police Department, the dive team located the bodies at approximately 6 a.m. Sunday.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska Regional Office is in the early stages of investigating the crash, as wreckage will not be analyzed until it is recovered — likely by helicopter — in the coming days, according to Clint Johnson, chief of the NTSB’s Alaska Regional Office.

The helicopter, owned and operated by Maritime Helicopters, likely crashed when contact was lost with the aircraft’s tracking system at about 7 p.m. on Thursday. North Slope Borough Search and Rescue first arrived at the scene of the wreck at about 3 a.m. Friday, Johnson said, and the NTSB was notified at about 5 a.m. The wreckage site was located about 50 miles southwest of Utqiagvik.

“We definitely have some challenges with this accident. The Alaska Region’s used to working in very remote areas — that’s the case here. Again, this is in a very very remote area of the North Slope. It’s submerged in a shallow lake right now, a large shallow lake. So there are some logistical challenges that we have, we’re trying to overcome those,” Johnson said.

The Department of Natural Resources released a statement on Sunday “mourning the loss” of the victims. According to DNR, the three passengers were employees of the Division of Geological and Geophysical Surveys conducting field survey work outside of Utqiaġvik.

“DNR will remain in close contact with their families, and continue to offer our prayers and condolences to all of their loved ones,” DNR Director of Communications Lorraine Henry wrote in a statement. “The Department is beginning the process of grieving for our colleagues, supporting our team through this challenging time, and working with partner agencies to learn everything we can about this incident.

“We are grateful to the North Slope Borough Search & Rescue and Police Departments, the Alaska Department of Public Safety, the Alaska State Troopers, the National Transportation Safety Board, the Red Cross, and especially the volunteer Alaska Dive, Search, Rescue, and Recovery Team for their efforts to locate and recover our coworkers. Thank you all for your support of the DNR family during this tragedy.”

The victims’ bodies are being sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. Next-of-kin procedures have been completed.

This story has been updated with additional information.

