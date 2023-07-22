Palisades nuclear power plant awaits decision on federal funding

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County commissioners are learning more about what’s included in the state’s budget, specifically on funding to repower the former Palisades Nuclear Power Plant.

The plant sits along Blue Star Highway in Covert Township that’s in Van Buren County.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the plant was permanently shut down in May of last year after generating nuclear energy for over 50 years.

A month later, Holtec International purchased the plant with plans to decommission the site by 2041. The company asked state lawmakers for $300 million to help with this process, but received just half of that.

An official cited by the paper claims the remaining $150 million would show up if federal funding comes in.

