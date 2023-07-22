New jam, preserve store ‘Sticky Spoons Jam’ opens in Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Sticky Spoons Jam opened its doors on a licensed, commercial kitchen and retail store in Niles on Friday!

The new store is located at 11801 Pucker St. The company makes jams and preserves in its kitchen behind the retail shop.

The store offers Michigan maple syrup as well as a special “veteran-made” section featuring food products made by veteran companies across the state. Store founder Aiye Akhigbe says she’s thankful to the Women’s Business Center at Cornerstone Alliance for helping her launch her business.

“This ribbon cutting punctuates years of preparation to share my passion for homemade jams with the community,” Akhigbe said in a press release.

The shop’s grand opening weekend continues through July 23.

