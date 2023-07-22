Michiana weighs in on ‘Barbenheimer’ during opening weekend

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Barbie or Oppenheimer?

It’s the question everyone’s talking about this week, as two of the most highly-anticipated movies of the year are now playing in theaters across the U.S.

The movies come from two big names in the entertainment industry, Barbie is directed by Greta Gerwig, and Oppenheimer is directed by Christopher Nolan.

The trend, called “Barbenheimer,” is being heavily debated on social media, and moviegoers are deciding on which movie to see or which one to see first.

“Oppenheimer!” said Justin Lepley, a viewer.

“It was really good... we played Barbie so much growing up, so it was really inspirational to see,” said Rachel Lepley.

“It was only right to come see it with my sister,” said Anna Rupert.

Demand is high for tickets, and experts say the films will dominate box offices this weekend.

