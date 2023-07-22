Michiana native J.R. Konieczny shows growth after redshirt season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This coming Notre Dame men’s basketball season is a return to Indiana for a lot of guys — including head coach Micah Shrewsberry.

But there’s also a name not mentioned much who is from here, stayed here, and could be poised for a breakout year.

J.R. Konieczny — a South Bend Saint Joseph High School grad — is entering his third season with the Fighting Irish basketball program.

Konieczny played spot minutes his freshman year alongside fellow local product Blake Wesley. But last year, he waited and watched, redshirting his sophomore season.

Now under a new head coaching regime, Konieczny could be poised to make his mark at the college level for the first time.

“J.R.’s been really good,” Coach Shrewsberry said. “He’s a guy that brings a lot of energy, he plays at a fast pace. We’ve got to get him to slow down some. Everything can’t be at the same speed. that’s something we’ve really worked on him with, but he’s way more comfortable shooting the ball.

“He’s making a lot of open shots,” Shrewsberry continued. “He’s taking his time when he is getting those opportunities which is going to open up some of those straight-line drives. He’s really good at those. Now being able to play off his shot is going to open that up even more. He’s comfortable shooting it now. I don’t know if he was comfortable shooting when we first got here.”

Notre Dame will open the 2023-24 season on Nov. 6 against Niagara in South Bend.

