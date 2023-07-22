Locust Road repaving, reconstruction project underway

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Heads up, drivers!

The city of South Bend has begun a construction project on Locust Road from Prairie Avenue south to the U.S. 20 Bypass bridge.

A portion of the road will be fully reconstructed due to the deterioration of the roadway base, while other portions will receive standard paving work. Construction will be in two phases:

Phase One is the reconstruction of Locust Road from Prairie Avenue south to Irvington Avenue.

Phase Two is the reconstruction of Locust Road from Irvington Avenue to Assumption Drive. During this phase, Locust Road from Assumption Drive south to the U.S. 20 Bypass bridge will also be milled and paved.

The detour route is Ewing Avenue and Ireland Road via Gertrude Street/Linden Road (see map below).

The project is anticipated to end by mid-November, weather permitting.

