Locust Road repaving, reconstruction project to begin on Monday, July 24.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Heads up, drivers!

The city of South Bend will begin a construction project on Locust Road from Prairie Avenue south to the U.S. 20 Bypass bridge on Monday, July 24.

A portion of the road will be fully reconstructed due to the deterioration of the roadway base, while other portions will receive standard paving work. Construction will be in two phases:

  • Phase One is the reconstruction of Locust Road from Prairie Avenue south to Irvington Avenue.
  • Phase Two is the reconstruction of Locust Road from Irvington Avenue to Assumption Drive. During this phase, Locust Road from Assumption Drive south to the U.S. 20 Bypass bridge will also be milled and paved.

The project is anticipated to end by mid-November, weather permitting.

